A vehicle reportedly driven by Corey J. Lapka of 500 Ringland Road March 19 struck bicyclist Serina Crockett of 702 W. 14th St. at 12th Street near Burlington Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Alex B. McDaniel of Elm Creek and Terri L. Moorman of Kearney collided March 21 at J Street near Baltimore Avenue.
A hit-and-run driver March 21 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Tracy M. Anderjaska of 336 Greenhouse Court at 3803 Osborne Drive West.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Richard D. Kahman of Fairfield and Chaeli M. Doss of Plattsmouth collided March 21 at U.S. Highway 281 and North Shore Drive.
