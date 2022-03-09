It was reported Feb. 21 that multiple vehicles were damaged at the 3000 block of Constitution Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Melvin E. Schlotthauer of Riverton and Ronald F. Ackerman of 318 W. 14th St. collided Feb. 26 at Seventh Street near California Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Jared M. McEntire of 844 N. Kansas Ave. Feb. 27 struck two parked vehicles owned by Travis L. Gregg of 319 N. California Ave. at California Avenue near Fourth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Debra F. Ellingson of 1017 S. Hastings Ave. and Ana Martinez of 519 N. St. Joseph Ave. collided Feb. 28 at Elm Avenue and Second Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Heather M. Thaut of 2713 Edgewood Lane and Edward W. Jarmer of 1406 Crane Ave. collided Feb. 28 at Kansas Avenue near Third Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jeffrey A. Ramirez of 4389 E. Hadco Road and James A. Buschow of Blue Hill collided Feb. 28 at J Street and Wabash Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.