Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Juliana de Almeida Cardoso Smith and Christopher M. Smith.
Authorities Nov. 2 arrested a 20-year-old Fairfield resident for minor in possession of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol and DUI with a passenger less than 16 years old at the 700 block of East South Street.
Authorities Nov. 2 arrested a 19-year-old Harvard resident for minor in possession of alcohol, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open alcohol container at the 700 block of East South Street.
Adams County District Judge Terri Harder recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Rebecca R. Brown and Timothy J. Brown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.