It was reported Aug. 19 that items valued at about $1,000 were shoplifted at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West.
Authorities Aug. 19 cited a 17-year-old Hastings resident for minor in possession of alcohol at the 1100 block of West 14th Street.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Natasha Pfeifer and Joshua Pfeifer.
Authorities Aug. 20 cited a 16-year-old Hastings resident for minor in possession of alcohol at the 1100 block of West 14th Street.
