Adams County Judge Michael Burns Feb. 14 sentenced Nicholas W. Albers, 23, of 5310 Highland Road to 179 days of probation, a $500 fine and a 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 24, 2020. Albers pleaded no contest on Dec. 28, 2021, and prosecutors dropped a charge of refusing a preliminary breath test. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Feb. 14 sentenced Melissa Baird, 37, of 1508 W. Second St. to seven days in jail and a $300 fine for contributing to the delinquency of a child on Nov. 27, 2020. Baird pleaded no contest on Aug. 17, 2021, and prosecutors dropped a charge of procuring alcohol to a minor. Contributing to the delinquency of a child is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
