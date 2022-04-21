It was reported April 19 that a utility trailer was taken at the 700 block of North Williams Avenue.
It was reported April 20 that a window was damaged at the 1700 block of Boyce Street.
Windy with thunderstorms, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Windy with thunderstorms, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 21, 2022 @ 4:38 pm
Crime and courts reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.