Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.