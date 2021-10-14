Authorities Oct. 9 arrested a 47-year-old homeless man for damaging a door and frame, air conditioner, bed and refrigerator at 1000 W. J St.
It was reported Oct. 9 that a bicycle was taken at the 1000 block of West J Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Alfonso J. Canchola of 407 N. Laird Ave. No. 3 and John J. Swain of 115 E. A St. collided Oct. 9 at 600 N. Crane Ave.
A semi-trailer truck reportedly driven by Rodney J. Vodehnal of Grand Island Oct. 8 struck overhead utility wires and damaged a utility pole at South Street near Third Avenue.
A hit-and-run driver Oct. 9 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Avis Worldwide Rental, Omaha, at Lincoln Avenue near Ninth Street.
