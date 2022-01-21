It was reported Jan. 18 that a trailer was taken at the 3000 block of East South Street.
The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Christopher Hayes Kidd and Sarah Lindsay Kinzer, both of Hastings; and Blake Ryan Krull and Kila Dorene Timm, both of Glenvil.
It was reported Jan. 17 that a vehicle was damaged at the 700 block of North Hewett Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Brandon T. Minkler of 1203 E. Park St. No. 35 and Alexandra G. Waugh of 2110 N. Elm Ave. collided Jan. 18 at Elm Avenue near Seventh Street.
