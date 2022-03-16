A vehicle reportedly driven by Tristian Moll of 825 N. Webster Ave. March 6 blew a tire and struck a fence at 11th Street near Hewett Avenue.
A hit-and-run driver March 6 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Paul A. Dooley of 2711 W. Fifth St. at 715 Creighton Ave.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Tri T. Chau of 1623 Crestmore Drive and Joshua L. McShane of Juniata collided March 7 at Baltimore Avenue and Ninth Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Carlos R. Cabrera Lopez of 1203 E. Park St. March 7 struck trash cans at the 1200 block of East Park Street.
A hit-and-run driver March 7 reportedly struck street signs at South Street and U.S. Highway 6.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead March 9 sentenced Ciara D. Jones, 26, of 2721 W. Seventh St. to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 6, 2020. Jones pleaded no contest on Jan. 19, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead March 9 sentenced Leonard Robinson Jr., 41, of 316 E. Sixth St. to 18 months of probation, a $500 fine and one-year driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on May 3, 2021. Robinson pleaded no contest on Oct. 19, 2021, and prosecutors reduced the charge from a second offense and dropped a count of failing to appear in court. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
It was reported March 9 that two mailboxes were damaged at the 5900 block of Quail Ridge Avenue.
It was reported March 9 that a vehicle was taken at an unknown location in Hastings.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Hailee E. Summers Stansbury of 1414 Webster Ave. and Haylie P. Colwell of 123 E. Fifth St. collided March 9 at 14th Street near Bellevue Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.