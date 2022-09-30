The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Timothy Allen Stone and Christine Ann Tomasello, Daniel Bret Strecker and Miranda Justine Raymond, and Brandon Andrew Pedersen and Jessica Jene Moody, all of Hastings.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Megan A. Jelken of Juniata and Anthony F. Rocco of 611 S. Boston Ave. collided Sept. 22 at Burlington Avenue and A Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Paula C. Dickman of 1372 W. Barrows Road Sept. 23 struck a parked vehicle owned by Sean A. Yokem of 716 N. Colorado Ave. at Colorado Avenue near Seventh Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jeff A. Dedrick of 405 S. Denver Ave. and Dylan L. Crawford of 214 E. C St. collided Sept. 23 at Hastings Avenue and C Street.
It was reported Sept. 23 that a vehicle was taken at the 200 block of East Ninth Street.
It was reported Sept. 23 that a road was damaged at the 900 block of North Denver Avenue.
It was reported Sept. 24 that a bicycle was taken at the 400 block of North Minnesota Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Constance M. Gendville-Keen of 815 E. 26th St. Sept. 24 struck a parked vehicle owned by Michael J. Kuskie of 514 Ringland Road at Ringland Road near Elm Avenue.
It was reported Sept. 24 that three tires were damaged at the 1100 block of West H Street.
It was reported Sept. 24 that a vehicle and keys were taken at the 400 block of East Seventh Street. The vehicle was later recovered.
It was reported Sept. 24 that a window and screen were damaged at the 600 block of South Hastings Avenue.
