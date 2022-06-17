The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Brian John Hurskainen of Grand Island and Ashley Taylor Lykins of Baltimore, Maryland; Travis John Hubl of Lawrence and Kristen Lynn Welch of Grand Island; Evan Allen Lee Sunday of Kearney and Alexandrea Nicole Paxton of Littleton, Colorado; Adam Karl Eddy of Lincoln and Megan Ann Shipman of Hastings; Tristan Dwight Junker and Desirae Nadine Nienhueser, both of Juniata; Wyatt Zachary Johnson and Cheyanne Nicole Huddleston, both of Doniphan; Daniel Dayton Dedrick and Dawnell Lynn Panganiban, Blake Mitchell Treat and Mackenzie Irene Willicott, and Paul Alan Rowbal and Stephanie Elizabeth Silver, all of Hastings.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Jacquelyn D. Dettman of 1224 W. Seventh St. swerved to avoid a deer May 31 and struck a bridge and sign at Marian Road near Pony Express Road.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Rebecca Owen of Juniata and Lorene R. Trausch of Roseland collided June 2 at Southern Hills Drive and DLD Road.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Mark A. Niles of 1232 Lexington Ave. June 7 struck a parked vehicle owned by Steven D. Ardiana of 1403 Markay Drive at 2211 N. Kansas Ave.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Tonya M. Cabrera of 1100 E. South St. No. 24 June 6 struck a car port owned by Reed B. Ryan of 1100 E. South St. No. 20 at his residence.
