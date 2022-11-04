The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Cory David Cook-Painter and Madison Jade Stocker, both of Hastings; Jose Angel Antonio Avalos Jiron and Mirna Yolanda Espinal Arevalo, both of Grand Island; and Raul Humberto Gonzalez Molina and Quinn Marie Rae Kilmer, both of Hastings.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Yesenia Nunez of 806 E. Ninth St. Nov. 1 struck a mailbox owned by Leland Saathoff of 904 N. Sixth Ave. at Sixth Avenue near Ninth Street.
It was reported Nov. 1 that a vehicle was damaged at the 3300 block of Parklane Drive.
It was reported Nov. 1 that a computer monitor, window, steering column and key were damaged at the 500 block of East Seventh Street.
It was reported Nov. 2 that a radio was taken at the 2800 block of Lakeview Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 2 that items valued at $111.97 were shoplifted at the 3600 block of Cimarron Plaza.
It was reported Nov. 2 that jewelry was taken at the 900 block of South Franklin Avenue.
Authorities Nov. 2 arrested an 18-year-old Hastings resident for taking jewelry, possessing marijuana, possessing drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of tobacco products at the 800 block of North Webster Avenue.
