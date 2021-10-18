It was reported Oct. 13 that a cellphone was taken at the 400 block of North Minnesota Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 13 that a wallet was shoplifted at the 2500 block of West Second Street.
No Cost: Walk-in COVID-19 Vaccine (Pfizer) Clinic Wednesdays through October, 5-7 pm, West end of Allen’s Grocery Store building, 1115 W. 2nd Street, Hastings. Eligible: Ages 12 and up. Minors must be accompanied by parent/guardian. Questions: 402-462-6211. -Adv.
16th Street overpass meeting. C3 Hotel. Oct. 26, 7 p.m. All welcome. -Adv.
It was reported Oct. 13 that two harnesses, drill, fire extinguisher, toolbox and other tools were taken from a vehicle at the 2500 block of West Second Street.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
