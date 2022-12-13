A vehicle reportedly driven by Brandi J. Boden of 1607 Boyce St. Dec. 8 struck a parked vehicle owned by Adynn M. Kusek of 1337 N. Bellevue Ave. at Boyce Street near Baltimore Avenue.

A vehicle reportedly driven by Heidi K.D. Weekley of 1040 S. Wabash Ave. Dec. 8 struck a light pole at Glenwood Avenue near Village Drive.

