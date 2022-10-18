Vehicles reportedly driven by Christopher R. Adrian of Harvard and Brandon J. Katzberg of 3540 Loredo Ave. collided Oct. 10 at Baltimore Avenue and Lochland Road.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Nicolette M. Relaford of 1703 W. Seventh St. and Zachary R. Fontes of 1315 W. Seventh St. collided Oct. 12 at Seventh Street near Briggs Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jose A. Rodriguez of 721 E. Second St. and Victoria L. Simonsen of 845 Lincoln Ave. collided Oct. 12 at Second Street near Denver Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Daniel W. White of 819 N. Chestnut Ave. and Janice M. Douglas of 519 S. Sewell Ave. collided Oct. 12 at Baltimore Avenue and B Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jordan Lawhorne of 1342 N. California Ave. and Don C. Casares of 409 S. Lexington Ave. collided Oct. 12 at the 500 block of South Denver Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Audrey N. Breinig of 302 West Lawn Ave. and Juan Imul Lux of Lincoln collided Oct. 13 at Second Street and Marian Road.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Lori L. Keeler of Glenvil and Alycia C. Hughes of 1412 Sheridan Drive collided Oct. 13 at E Street near Burlington Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Ronald D. Classen of 321 S. Hastings Ave. Oct. 13 struck a parked vehicle owned by Carl G. Anderson of 1032 S. Pine Ave. at B Street near St. Joseph Avenue.
