Adams County Judge Michael Burns April 27 sentenced Jose R. Enriquez Aguila, 37, of 405 S. Baltimore Ave. to 179 days of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Oct. 30, 2022. Aguila pleaded guilty on Dec. 15, 2022. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Vehicles reportedly driven by William A. Cerda of 309 S. Pine Ave. No. 1 and Melisa M. Garza of 502 E. D St. collided April 28 at B Street and Cedar Avenue. Cerda then struck a vehicle driven by Charles E. Peek of 820 S. Pine Ave. No. 143 and a mailbox owned by Stephen J. Kimminau of 506 E. B St.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns April 27 sentenced Henry O. Flores, 35, of Alda to 179 days of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 10, 2022. Flores pleaded no contest on Jan. 12. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
It was reported April 28 that a windshield and retaining wall were damaged at the 800 block of South Burlington Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Kenneth J. Boyer of 811 E. Sixth St. No. 3 and Craig W. Hubbard of 2100 E. 12th St. collided April 28 at South Street and Burlington Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Lacoln E. Ring of Blue Hill, Timothy M. Jones of 222 E. C St. and Jessica L. Teichmeier of 2630 S. Smokey Hill Road collided April 28 at Burlington Avenue near Fourth Street.
It was reported April 26 that an unknown motorist left the 200 block of North Burlington Avenue without paying for $15 in fuel.
Vehicles reportedly driven by a hit-and-run driver and Wendy S. Erickson of 1023 N. Baltimore Ave. collided April 26 at Crane Avenue and 14th Street.
Karol Redinger of Hastings has been accepted as a member of the Kearney Health Opportunities Program at the University of Nebraska at Kearney for 2023-24, studying to become a physician assistant.
