Adams County Judge Michael Burns April 27 sentenced Jose R. Enriquez Aguila, 37, of 405 S. Baltimore Ave. to 179 days of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Oct. 30, 2022. Aguila pleaded guilty on Dec. 15, 2022. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Vehicles reportedly driven by William A. Cerda of 309 S. Pine Ave. No. 1 and Melisa M. Garza of 502 E. D St. collided April 28 at B Street and Cedar Avenue. Cerda then struck a vehicle driven by Charles E. Peek of 820 S. Pine Ave. No. 143 and a mailbox owned by Stephen J. Kimminau of 506 E. B St.

