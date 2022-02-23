Adams County Judge Michael Mead Feb. 16 sentenced Ashley A. Pohl, 38, of 1224 N. Baltimore Ave. to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on June 26, 2021. Pohl pleaded no contest on Dec. 21, 2021, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge and dropped a charge of failing to appear in court. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead Feb. 16 sentenced Angel Young, 42, of 106 E. A St. to a $250 fine for attempted possession of psilocyn on Dec. 20, 2020. Young pleaded no contest on Oct. 20, 2021. Attempted possession of psilocyn is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
