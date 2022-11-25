The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Orlando Abraham Lagunas Garnica and Yolanda Guadalupe Gomez Duarte, both of Hastings; and Nathanial Anthony Fiscaletti and Jennifer Fiscaletti, both of Omaha.
It was reported Nov. 18 that money was taken at the 1100 block of West 14th Street.
It was reported Nov. 18 that items valued at $1.15 were shoplifted at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 18 that money and game console were taken at the 600 block of South Hastings Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 19 that items valued at $31.84 were shoplifted at the 700 block of North Burlington Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Mark R. Timke of 202 E. Fourth St. Nov. 20 struck traffic signs and a utility pole guy wire at Elm Avenue near J Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Saddam Hassan of Lexington Nov. 20 collided with a deer at U.S. Highway 6 near Blaine Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 20 that an arc welder and space heater were taken at the 800 block of West 18th Street.
It was reported Nov. 20 that items valued at $39.84 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported Nov. 20 that an unknown motorist left the 1900 block of West Second Street without paying for $31.06 in fuel. The driver later returned to pay.
It was reported Nov. 20 that a firearm was taken at the 200 block of East Seventh Street.
