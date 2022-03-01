Adams County Judge Michael Burns Feb. 24 sentenced Mikal Coffin, 22, of Dannebrog to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 4, 2021. Coffin pleaded no contest on Dec. 21, 2021, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge and dropped a charge of possessing an open alcohol container. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
It was reported Feb. 24 that a vehicle window was damaged at the 900 block of East Ninth Street.
Live Music at The Lark in Downtown Hastings: My One and Only Band. $10 cover. Cash bar. More info at www.thelarkdowntown.com -Adv.
Adams County District Judge Teresa Luther recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Holly J. Duffek and Travis R. Duffek.
Electronics recycling Hastings/Adams County residents, March 25 and 26, Hastings Landfill, regular business hours. 402-463-0705. Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy Grant funded. -Adv.
