It was reported Aug. 2 that a boombox was taken at the 1200 block of East Park Street.
It was reported Aug. 2 that a purse was taken at the 900 block of South Burlington Avenue.
Updated: August 15, 2022 @ 7:16 pm
It was reported Aug. 3 that money was taken at the 800 block of East South Street.
Authorities Aug. 5 cited a 33-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 1100 block of West Second Street. The value of items taken was $18.18.
It was reported Aug. 5 that a windshield and roof were damaged at the 200 block of East B Street.
It was reported Aug. 8 that a vehicle window was damaged at the 1100 block of North Williams Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 8 that medication was taken at the 600 block of North Saunders Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 8 that a door frame, CDs, clothing, bed and picture were damaged at the 800 block of South Pine Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 8 that a window and screen were damaged at the 600 block of East Second Street.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Aug. 8 sentenced Raeleigh J. Menke, 21, of Lawrence to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Oct. 7, 2021. Menke pleaded no contest on June 10, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Crime and courts reporter
