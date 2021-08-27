The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Cody Donald Phillips and Ashley Jeanne Julianna Schneberger, both of Hastings; Matthew Thomas Cline and Trista Ann Erickson, both of Kenesaw; Tyler Jeffery Langholz and Alyssa Marie Ziemba, both of Juniata; and Victor Buonamici Da Costa of Los Angeles, Calif., and Samantha Jo Granstrom of Juniata.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Bryce L. Ewoldt of Nelson Aug. 23 struck mailboxes owned by Frank Georgiana of Hill City, Kan., at Lexington Avenue near Seventh Street.
Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft Aug. 24 sentenced Jorge Villegas-Exiga, 40, who is homeless to 60 days in jail for a second offense of shoplifting on Feb. 5. Villegas-Exiga pleaded no contest on July 2. Second-offense theft by shoplifting value less than $500, is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft Aug. 24 sentenced Jeremy Espino, 37, of 1215 N. Lexington Ave. to one year in jail for third-degree assault and attempt of a felony on Oct. 3, 2019. Espino pleaded no contest on July 16, and prosecutors dropped charges of false imprisonment and failure to appear in court. Third-degree assault and attempt of a felony are each a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
It was reported Aug. 24 that a vehicle was damaged at the 700 block of South Hastings Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Beaux E. Mason of Aurora and Kaleb C. Huffaker of 1436 McArthur Road collided Aug. 24 at 1200 E. South Street.
