Authorities Dec. 4 cited a 20-year-old Hastings resident, a 20-year-old Fairfield resident and an 18-year-old Winnebago resident for minor in possession of alcohol and open alcohol container at the 200 block of South Burlington Avenue.
Adams County Ag Society board meeting Tuesday, December 14, 7:30 p.m. at Fairgrounds. -Adv.
It was reported Dec. 4 that a vehicle window was damaged and keys, a bag and jacket were taken at the 200 block of East 14th Street.
It was reported Dec. 5 that a vehicle was damaged at the 800 block of South Burlington Avenue.
LAST CHANCE! What are we not being told? Why ignore the public? Save the overpass! Hastings Public Library, December 13th at 5:30 p.m. Hastings Citizens With A Voice. -Adv.
Authorities Dec. 4 cited a 19-year-old Ravenna resident for minor in possession of alcohol, minor in possession of tobacco products, open alcohol container and participating in a speed contest at the 200 block of South Burlington Avenue.
