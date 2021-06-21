It was reported June 13 that a vehicle was damaged at Sara Drive.
It was reported June 13 that cellphones were taken from a vehicle at the 500 block of South Chicago Avenue.
It was reported June 13 that a battery charger was taken at the 900 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
A dog ran into the side of a vehicle reportedly driven by Elizabeth D. Alderman of 1106 E. Seventh St. at Seventh Street near Second Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Hunter L. Johnson of 623 S. Denver Ave. and Devon J. Summers of 1413 N. Webster Ave. collided June 13 at E Street near Burlington Avenue.
Adams County Judge Micheal Burns June 14 sentenced Rigoberto D. Perez, 34, of 729 N. Lincoln Ave. to 10 days in jail, a $500 fine and six-month driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Aug. 1, 2020. Perez pleaded no contest on March 29. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns June 14 sentenced Troy M. Porter, 37, of Harvard to 18 months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on Jan. 16. Porter pleaded no contest on April 20, and prosecutors reduced the charge from a second offense. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
