The following couple recently applied for a marriage license at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Yovanis Rodriguez Pino and Marilyn Canosa, both of Grand Island.
It was reported Nov. 28 that two windows were damaged at the 1200 block of West 33rd Street.
It was reported Nov. 28 that a purse and medication were taken from a vehicle at the 400 block of South Denver Avenue. The purse was later recovered.
Authorities Nov. 28 arrested a 33-year-old Hastings resident for taking a check, mail, clothing and backpack at the 1600 block of Bateman Street. The mail and backpack were recovered.
It was reported Nov. 28 that items valued at $99.99 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Juan M. Galarza Castaneda of 523 E. Seventh St. and Ashley M. Hock of 727 N. Lexington Ave. collided Nov. 28 at Seventh Street and Burlington Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Kevin M. Wabetta of Grand Prairie, Texas, Nov. 28 struck overhead wires in a parking lot at the 600 block of North Minnesota Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 28 that a vehicle was damaged at the 1300 block of North Kansas Avenue.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns Nov. 29 sentenced Logan Kershner, 21, of 5595 N. First Ave. to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on April 29. Kershner pleaded no contest on Oct. 18, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge and dropped a count of refusing to submit to a preliminary breath test. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Enrique Espinoza-Garcia of 522 S. Baltimore Ave. and Trevor A. Wetherbee of 726 S. St. Joseph Ave. collided Nov. 29 at Burlington Avenue and A Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Margaret M. Pederson of Grand Island and Cheyenne Rusch of 1117 W. H St. collided Nov. 29 at Burlington Avenue near Second Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Darren M. Parr of 814 E. Ninth St. Nov. 29 struck a parked vehicle owned by Lillian J. Coplen of 812 N. Ash Ave. in a parking lot at 1725 W. Second St.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Ann M. Perry of 821 University St. and Megan E. Supencheck of 739 S. Bellevue Ave. collided Nov. 29 at 12th Street and Elm Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Landon J. McReynolds of 5540 N. First Ave. and Zane A. Norton of 4903 Madden Court collided Nov. 29 at Baltimore Avenue near North Shore Drive.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Tru D. Edwards of 1315 W. Sixth St. and Miranda K. Sadd of 1015 N. Saunders Ave. collided Nov. 29 at Briggs Avenue and 11th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Demario L. Millard of 1931 Bateman St. and Brandon L. Schroeder of 606 W. 35th St. collided Nov. 29 at Fisherman Lane and 33rd Street.
It was reported Nov. 29 that items valued at $79 were shoplifted at the 3400 block of Osborne Drive East.
