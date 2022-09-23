The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Matthew Scott Wonder of Kenesaw and Heidi Ann Bauer of Archer; Anthony Allen Veronee and Michelle Raye Amen, both of Hastings; and Branden Joseph Roberg and Jaclynn Rose Butler, both of Holstein.

It was reported Sept. 18 that an electric scooter was taken at the 200 block of West Fourth Street.

