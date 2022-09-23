The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Matthew Scott Wonder of Kenesaw and Heidi Ann Bauer of Archer; Anthony Allen Veronee and Michelle Raye Amen, both of Hastings; and Branden Joseph Roberg and Jaclynn Rose Butler, both of Holstein.
It was reported Sept. 18 that an electric scooter was taken at the 200 block of West Fourth Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Eddie W. Brackenridge of 616 S. Colorado Ave. Sept. 18 struck a boat owned by Gary T. Brean of 743 N. California Ave. at University Street near California Avenue.
A hit-and-run driver Sept. 18 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Kelly Springer of 1203 E. Park St. at the residence.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jmiah G.A. McCracken of 619 N. Saunders Ave. and Taylor A. Barrientez of 1135 W. Fifth St. collided Sept. 19 at an alley in the 400 block of North Bellevue Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Laquean M. Lands of 1135 W. Third St. and Charles L. Shaw of Holstein collided Sept. 19 at Burlington Avenue near Third Street.
