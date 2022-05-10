A vehicle reportedly driven by Charleen J. Gleason of 314 S. Boston Ave. April 13 struck a parked vehicle owned by David W. Chaney of 518 S. Chicago Ave. at Chicago Avenue near C Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Steven D. Craig of 602 Leisure Lane and Faith M. Von Gunten of 303 S. Sewell Ave. collided April 13 at Burlington Avenue near 13th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Christine Phuong of 721 S. Franklin Ave., Amanda R. Griswold of 1331 N. Kansas Ave. and Betty L. Liehr of 906 E. Sixth St. collided April 14 at Burlington Avenue and 12th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Patricia A. Davis of 1310 N. Minnesota Ave. and Joshua J. Malsbury of North Platte collided April 14 at Burlington Avenue near Sixth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Cody L. Cosner of 715 N. Lexington Ave. and Tami Humphreys of 807 N. Bellevue Ave. collided April 17 at Lexington Avenue and Eighth Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Bonita S. Pittz of 708 Creighton Ave. and Jessie Soto of 903 Washington Ave. collided April 19 at Second Street near Burlington Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.