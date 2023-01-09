A vehicle reportedly driven by Nathan P. Eggers of Superior Dec. 26, 2022, went into a ditch and rolled at Showboat Boulevard near Nebraska Highway 74.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Steven J. Kostner of 1124 W. 12th St. and Michael O. Mead of Juniata collided Dec. 29, 2022, at Third Street and Baltimore Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Luz C. Rodriquez Medina of 1100 E. South St. No. 45 Dec. 29, 2022, struck a utility pole at J Street near Elm Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Daniel J. Heuertz of Roseland and Dziedzom E. Dogbevia of 616 1/2 Thomas Drive collided Dec. 30, 2022, at Roseland Avenue and Assumption Road.
