A vehicle reportedly driven by Nathan P. Eggers of Superior Dec. 26, 2022, went into a ditch and rolled at Showboat Boulevard near Nebraska Highway 74.

Vehicles reportedly driven by Steven J. Kostner of 1124 W. 12th St. and Michael O. Mead of Juniata collided Dec. 29, 2022, at Third Street and Baltimore Avenue.

