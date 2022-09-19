Adams County Judge Michael Mead Sept. 14 sentenced Jacoby Swartz, 24, of Grand Island to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on March 12. Swartz pleaded no contest on July 8, and prosecutors dropped a charge of possessing an open alcohol container. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Firefighters put out a garage fire Sept. 14 at the 800 block of Hastings Avenue. The fire damaged the garage and a neighboring home.
