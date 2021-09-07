It was reported Aug. 30 that items valued at $4.18 were shoplifted at the 1100 block of West Second Street.
Sign up for Pro-Life & Pie event with Speaker Rebecca Kiessling on 9/19/21 at 1:30 pm. Lochland Country Club Email: info@SCNRTL.org to get tickets. Deadline 9/14/21. -Adv.
It was reported Aug. 30 that items valued at $3.29 were shoplifted at the 1100 block of West Second Street.
The city neglected the overpass. Now they want to tear it down! It can be repaired. Tell your councilman! Come to the City Library Sept. 13, 5:30pm. -Adv.
Free Hastings Symphony Orchestra concert Sept. 12 at 3 pm at Chautauqua Park Pavillion. -Adv.
Authorities cited a 16-year-old Hastings resident for taking a laptop computer Sept. 1 at the 1100 block of West 14th Street.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Country Crafts & FRIENDS Fall Festival. See Classifieds for more information. -Adv.
Jerry McCoy of Hastings won Week 1 of the Hastings Tribune football contest by getting 14 out of 17 games right. Congratulations, Jerry! -Adv.
