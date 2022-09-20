Vehicles reportedly driven by Luis A. Alvarado-Lima of 1228 N. Lexington Ave. and Michaela K. Chiplaski of Red Cloud collided Sept. 15 at Fourth Street and Lincoln Avenue.
Fall in the Park Craft & Vendor Show alongside Second Time Around Miracle on Wheels Car Show Sunday, 9/25, from 9-4 at Highland Park Behind Hastings Museum. Food vendors available will be Angus McGees and Special Scoops.
It was reported Sept. 14 that vehicle fender and window were damaged at the 200 block of North California Avenue.
Hastings City Council Forum Thursday 5:30 p.m.-6:45 p.m. at Hastings Public Library Rooms A&B. Hastings League of Women Voters sponsor.
It was reported Sept. 14 that two lights were damaged at the 1500 block of North Baltimore Avenue.
It was reported Sept. 14 that windows were damaged at the 3100 block of West 12th Street.
Chandice Rogers of Hastings graduated with the degree bachelor of arts following the 2022 summer session at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Mary Uldrich of Milligan won last week's Hastings Tribune Football Contest. Mary missed picking the winner of three games.
It was reported Sept. 14 that license plates were taken at the 500 block of Lane G.
It was reported Sept. 13 that a window was damaged and tools were taken at the 3200 block of West 12th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Chad A. Vetsch of Noble, Oklahoma, and Linda D. Hutchcraft of Superior collided Sept. 15 at 26th Street near Elm Avenue.
Johnna Lynn Burr of Kenesaw graduated with the degree master of science following the 2022 summer session at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
