Adams County Judge Michael Mead Aug. 16 sentenced William Hulem, 55, of 702 W. 14th St. to six months of probation, $600 in fines and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol and refusing a preliminary breath test on April 28. Hulem pleaded no contest on May 25, and prosecutors dropped a charge of refusing a blood alcohol test. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. Refusing a preliminary breath test is a Class 5 misdemeanor punishable by up to a $100 fine.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Elizabeth Gomez Martinez of Harvard and Kevin E. Glover of 418 S. Bellevue Ave. collided Aug. 16 at 12th Street near Crane Avenue.
