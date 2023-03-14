A vehicle reportedly driven by Randy R. Harms of Overton March 5 struck a parked vehicle owned by Michael C. McNeil of Kenesaw at Smith Avenue near Blythe Street in Kenesaw.
It was reported March 6 that money was taken from a business in Juniata.
It was reported March 7 that multiple items were taken from the 100 block of West Elm Street in Kenesaw.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jill S. Hester of 2508 W. Fifth St., Donna J. Murphy of 1226 N. Cedar Ave. and Savannah R. Richter of 201 W. Sixth St. collided March 7 at South Street near Lincoln Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Christopher Struder of 523 S. Lincoln Ave. and Matthew M. Glasscock of 1101 E. Fifth St. collided March 8 at Colorado Avenue and South Street.
It was reported March 8 that an unknown motorist left the 1400 block of West J Street without paying for $24.67in fuel.
It was reported March 8 that a door was damaged at the 800 block of South Pine Avenue.
It was reported March 9 that mail was taken from multiple residences in rural Adams County.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Carlos Aguilar of Grand Island, Elizabeth A. Paulus of Harvard and Wayne G. Kimminau of 1201 N. Cedar Ave. collided March 9 at U.S. Highway 6 near Blaine Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Amanda Dietz of 1410 E. South St. No. 11 and Jaeven Howell of 1510 N. Lincoln Ave. collided March 9 at Showboat Boulevard and 12th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Elizabeth Crawford of Scandia, Kan., and Benjamin French of 1309 N. Minnesota Ave. collided March 9 at Burlington Avenue and Seventh Street.
