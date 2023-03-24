Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft March 14 sentenced Brandy Jackson, 35, of 205 E. B St. No. 12 to 300 days in jail for attempted possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 8, 2022. Jackson pleaded no contest on Jan. 27, and prosecutors reduced the charge from a felony. Attempted possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Thomas Allen Alberts of Clay Center and Lorie Denise Johnson of Hastings.

