It was reported Sept. 22 that money was taken at the 2400 block of West 10th Street.
It was reported Sept. 22 that money was taken at the 700 block of South Burlington Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Tammy L. Heusinkvelt of Bladen and Megan M. Drews of Brighton, Colorado, collided Sept. 22 at Osborne Drive West near Cimarron Plaza. Drews’ vehicle then was pushed into a vehicle driven by Brenda M. Breckner Catlett of 614 N. Second Ave.
A hit-and-run driver Sept. 22 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Michael Nanfito of 706 W. 35th St. in a parking lot at the 200 block of North Marian Road.
