It was reported June 1 that a vehicle was taken at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Tanner Yost of 2703 W. Ninth St. rolled over a curb and struck a house owned by Nhon Truong of 847 S. Baltimore Ave. at the residence.
It was reported June 1 that two wallets and an electronic watch was taken at the 1200 block of East Park Street.
It was reported June 1 that a wall was spraypainted at the 200 block of South Denver Avenue.
It was reported June 1 that a window was damaged at the 2200 block of Indian Acres Avenue.
It was reported June 1 that a riding lawnmower was taken at the 100 block of East Fifth Street.
