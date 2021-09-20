Hope DeWitt of Hastings has been named to the summer 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H.
A hit-and-run driver Sept. 12 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Grace C. Scarlett of 921 S. Colorado Ave. at an unknown location.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Sheryl L. Flower of Harvard Sept. 15 struck a parked vehicle owned by Matt D. Tippin of Red Cloud at G Street near Burlington Avenue.
Honor a Veteran in the Tribune’s “Salute to Veterans” page to run November 11. Deadline is November 8. (402) 303-1414 for more information. -Adv.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Krysten R. Moreno of Clay Center Sept. 16 struck a vehicle awning owned by William D. Swenson of 820 S. Pine Ave. No. 197 at the residence.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Dorothy J. Hauxwell of McCook and Michelle Ochsner of 5902 Quail Ridge Road collided Sept. 17 at 16th Street and Burlington Avenue.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.