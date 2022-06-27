It was reported June 21 that a fence was damaged at the 300 block of South Denver Avenue.
It was reported June 21 that money was taken online at the 700 block of South Ross Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Chase L. Chambers of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Albert J. Toms of 707 E. Fifth St. collided June 21 at Seventh Street and Kansas Avenue.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
It was reported June 21 that four bags of mulch, a flower cart and plants were taken at the 2200 block of North Kansas Avenue.
Yes we can print blueprints. Call the Hastings Tribune at 402-462-2131 Adv.
New hours: The Hastings Tribune is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.