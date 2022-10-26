It was reported Oct. 23 that a storm door pane was damaged at the 1100 block of Eastside Boulevard.
It was reported Oct. 24 that a cellphone was taken at the 400 block of North Bellevue Avenue.
Updated: October 26, 2022 @ 5:25 pm
Authorities Oct. 24 cited an 11-year-old Hastings resident for damaging a chair and third-degree assault in the 500 block of East Seventh Street.
It was reported Oct. 24 that a vehicle was taken at the 700 block of North Burlington Avenue.
