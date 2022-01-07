Adams County Judge Michael Mead Jan. 5 sentenced Roxanne M. Sloan, 58, of 1114 W. Sixth St. to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on June 28, 2021. Sloan pleaded no contest on Oct. 19, 2021, and prosecutors dropped charges of possessing marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead Jan. 5 sentenced William R. Ellis, 37, of Grand Island to 60 days in jail, a $500 fine and 18 month driver’s license for a second offense of driving under the influence of alcohol on June 23, 2021. Ellis pleaded no contest on Oct. 19, 2021, and prosecutors reduced the blood alcohol content on the charge and dropped charges of refusing a preliminary breath test and failure to appear in court. Second-offense DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.
It was reported Jan. 3 that a beard trimmer, speaker, USB hub and dog were taken at the 1000 block of West Fifth Street.
A hit-and-run driver Jan. 1 reportedly struck a mailbox owned by Brenda Coe of 1131 N. Baltimore Ave. at Baltimore Avenue near 12th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Jayden D. Coplen of 603 S. Colorado Ave. and Brian A. Gerdes of 102 E. Ninth St. collided Jan. 2 at U.S. Highway 6 near Elm Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Steven R. Snyder of 603 W. 35th St. and Jadai Alvarez Lopez of 303 W. Fourth St. collided Jan. 3 at Second Street and Elm Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Kaitlin A. Anderson of Blue Hill and Teresa L. Tockey of 907 N. Saunders Ave. collided Jan. 3 at U.S. Highway 281 near Kansas Avenue.
