Vehicles reportedly driven by Andre L. Henson of 428 W. Second St. and Michael C. Moraczewski of Omaha collided Oct. 5 at F Street and Wabash Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Norma J. King of Trumbull and Jerzi L. Copple of 1230 N. St. Joseph Ave. collided Oct. 5 at U.S. Highway 281 near J Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Emily A. Bennetzen of Grand Island and Carla R. Bourg of 1002 S. Lincoln Ave. collided Oct. 5 at H Street and Lincoln Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 6 that a trailer was taken at the 100 block of East D Street.
