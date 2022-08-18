It was reported Aug. 12 that three vehicle windows were damaged and change was taken at the 400 block of North Minnesota Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 12 that a door and lock were damaged at the 500 block of West Second Street.
Updated: August 18, 2022 @ 5:36 pm
It was reported Aug. 12 that a vehicle was keyed and spray painted at the 1100 block of West H Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Becky E. Lentz of Grand Island Aug. 12 struck a parked vehicle owned by Enterprise, Tulsa, Okla., in a parking lot at 810 W. 16th St.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Danny L. Ground of Kenesaw Aug. 12 struck a parked vehicle owned by Sandra Dirks of 4907 Madden Court in a parking lot at the 3100 block of Osborne Drive East.
It was reported Aug. 12 that couch cushions and a mattress were slashed, and two televisions and a portion of a couch were taken at the 800 block of South Pine Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 12 that a cellphone was damaged at the 500 block of East Seventh Street.
It was reported Aug. 12 that a fence panel was damaged at the 200 block of East A Street.
Crime and courts reporter
