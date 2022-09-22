It was reported Sept. 16 that a vehicle was taken at the 700 block of South Burlington Avenue.
A hit-and-run driver Sept. 16 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Kirk Kershaw of 410 E. Ninth St. at Ninth Street near Cedar Avenue.
Updated: September 22, 2022 @ 6:48 pm
Vehicles reportedly driven by Kylee J. Simmons of 922 Sycamore Ave. and Rachel M. Crouse of Franklin collided Sept. 16 at U.S. Highway 281 near 12th Street.
