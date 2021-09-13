Vehicles reportedly driven by Cassie K. Hart of 928 Richmond Ave. and Beverly J. Faughtenbery of 1325 Arapahoe Ave. collided Sept. 8 at Laird Avenue near 12th Street.
Travel with Regency Retirement to Kearney to see The Lettermen in concert Tuesday, September 21st at 2 p.m..
Part-time cook needed at Regency Retirement. 9:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Mon-Fri. No nights, weekends or holidays.
Authorities Sept. 8 cited a 16-year-old Hastings resident for taking a laptop computer at the 1100 block of West 14th Street.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper.
