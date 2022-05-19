A vehicle reportedly driven by Timothy A. Ossowski of 508 Madden Road May 13 struck a light pole owned by Hastings Utilities, 1228 N. Denver Ave., at U.S. Highway 281 near Kansas Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Elizabeth A. Wormuth of 723 N. Hewett Ave. and Antonia Juarez Grave of 820 S. Pine Ave. No. 132 collided May 13 at Burlington Avenue and Sixth Street.
It was reported May 13 that a bicycle and motorized bicycle were taken at the 700 block of West 14th Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.