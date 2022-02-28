It was reported Feb. 23 that a cellphone was taken at the 500 block of Technical Boulevard.
It was reported Feb. 24 that antique rings were taken at the 2100 block of West Sixth Street.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
It was reported Feb. 23 that an unknown motorist left 200 block of East Second Street without paying for $40.87 in fuel.
TO SAVE THE OVERPASS supporters. Attend City Council meeting Tuesday, 3/1, 5:30 pm City Building. Our signature petition is on their agenda. Regular overpass meeting 7:00 pm, 3/1, C3 Hotel, Everyone welcome. -Adv
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.