Authorities July 1 cited a 39-year-old South Dakota resident for taking a wallet at the 1400 block of East C Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Deidre M. Hoevet of 906 E. Ninth St. July 1 struck a parked vehicle owned by Daniel J. Birnie of 914 E. Ninth St. at Ninth Street near Second Avenue.
It was reported July 1 that windows were damaged at the 600 block of East Second Street.
It was reported July 1 that a picnic table was damaged at the 600 block of East South Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Kevin C. Ehly of 2703 W. Ninth St. July 1 went into a ditch at and struck a traffic sign at Second Street near Marian Road.
It was reported July 2 that a catalytic converter was taken at the 800 block of North Bellevue Avenue.
It was reported July 2 that a window was damaged at the 200 block of South Minnesota Avenue.
It was reported July 2 that a vehicle was damaged at the 200 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported July 2 that a vehicle was damaged at the 400 block of South Lexington Avenue.
It was reported June 30 that a metal arch and a flower pot were damaged at the 1300 block of West Third Street.
