It was reported June 23 that doughnuts were taken at the 200 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported June 23 that a bicycle was taken at the 2200 block of West Third Street.
It was reported June 24 that a lawnmower, leaf blower, edger and other tools were taken at the 1000 block of West J Street.
It was reported June 25 that a delivery box was damaged at the 200 block of North Burlington Avenue.
It was reported June 25 that money and a cellphone were taken at the 1100 block of West Seventh Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Carlos A. Goertz of Lincoln and Todd D. Menze of 2419 W. Eighth St. collided June 25 at Burlington Avenue and Seventh Street.
