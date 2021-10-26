Vehicles reportedly driven by Samy V. DeLeon Llamas of 603 S. Garfield Ave. and Melany C. Whitlock of 833 N. Colorado Ave. collided Oct. 19 at Colorado Avenue near Ninth Street.
Do some fall cleaning by shredding your documents for the Hastings Food Pantry, Residential only. Sponsored by Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home and Paper Tiger Shredding. Bring sensitive or confidential papers you’d like to have shredded to: Wal-Mart parking lot on Osborne Drive West. The orange and black Paper Tiger truck will be in the northeast corner of this lot on: Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. A donation of 4 non-perishable food items will help to shred one regular sized laundry basket of documents, or donate $5.00 to be used by the Food Pantry to buy needed food items. Do a fall cleanup of your sensitive documents and help the Hastings Food Pantry at the same time! -Adv.
A hit-and-run driver in a vehicle owned by Maria Vargas of 820 S. Pine Ave. No. 2 Oct. 19 reportedly struck a tree at Second Street and St. Joseph Avenue.
Richard McCoy of Hastings won Week 7 of the Hastings Tribune football contest by getting 14 out of 18 games right. Congratulations, Richard. -Adv.
It was reported Oct. 21 that e-cigarette materials were taken at the 300 block of North Burlington Avenue.
Annual Turkey Dinner at Grace United Methodist Church, 1832 W. 9th St. Drive-thru only! Thursday Nov. 4th 5-7 p.m. Purchase tickets in advance for $10 (402) 463-5696 - Adv.
New art by Donna Alber at GOLA 221 N. Lincoln Ave. Opens at 11 a.m. Thurs, Fri, Sat. Thru Oct. 30th - Adv.
Hastings Symphony Orchestra concert: Oct. 31, 3 p.m. at Masonic Center. Guest Richard Fountain, pianist. Purchase tickets at the door; children and students are FREE. - Adv.
Dan Harpham of Hastings won Week 8 of the Hastings Tribune football contest in a tiebreaker with Jerry McCoy of Hastings and William R. Nicholson of Hastings. All three picked 14 out of 17 games right. Harpham won the tiebreaker by picking Wisconsin to beat Purdue. -Adv.
