It was reported Feb. 1 that a vehicle was taken at the 500 block of South Burlington Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Rachel Barry of 1114 N. Denver Ave. and Jody Granstorm of Holstein collided Feb. 1 at the 5500 block of West 12th Street.
A hit-and-run driver Feb. 2 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Rolland Scheichardt of 910 W. J St. No. 224 at a parking lot in the 900 block of West J Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Brady Borrell of 2212 Bateman St. and Jonah Fagiolo of 414 S. Boston Ave. collided Feb. 2 at Ninth Street and Crane Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Larry James of 1421 W. E St. and Stephanie Mister of 314 W. E St. collided Feb. 2 at Laird Avenue near Second Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Valerie Ragland of 5400 N. First Ave. and Elizabeth Kozlowski of 545 E. Fourth St. collided Feb. 2 in a parking lot at 715 North St. Joseph Ave.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Bailey Middleton of 1711 W. Fifth St. had the front driver side tire detach from the car, causing damage to fender and tire, on Feb. 2 at Baltimore Avenue and 11th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Dalyce Sell of 623 S. Boston Ave. and Rosalind Pereda Carreon of 619 S. Kansas Ave. collided Feb. 2 at 14th Street near Saunders Avenue.
Crime and courts reporter
