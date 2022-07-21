Vehicles reportedly driven by Jacob Lopez of 1208 Academy Ave. and Adam B. Gordon of Edgar collided July 14 at Osborne Drive East near 33rd Street.
Aaron J. Popchoke of 1011 N. Briggs Ave. laid down a motorcycle July 14 to avoid colliding with another vehicle at Burlington Avenue and Seventh Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by John M. Patterson of Kearney and Scott A. Claycamp of Edgar collided July 14 at Osborne Drive West near 33rd Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Daniel E. Hernandez of 2422 W. Third St. and Antonio R. Salazar of 332 Walden Circle collided July 14 at the 800 block of West Seventh Street.
A hit-and-run driver July 14 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Julie Leyva of 223 W. Fifth St. in a parking lot at 947 S. Baltimore Ave.
It was reported July 15 that a bicycle was taken at the 1400 block of West 16th Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Thomas M. Krikac of Juniata and Eric J. Woolsey of 407 E. Seventh St. collided July 15 at the 1000 block of Brentwood Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.